MANILA — Around 24,000 new jobs will be generated in the Philippines by contributions and pledged investments from Japanese firms during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 5-day working visit to Japan, the president said upon his return to Manila.

He said the contributions and pledges totaling over $ 13 billion or more than P700 billion would “further solidify the foundations of our economic environment”.

The president arrived Sunday night with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, House speaker Martin Romualdez, former president and senior deputy speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and other members of the Philippine delegation.

In his arrival speech, Marcos Jr. recounted his meetings with Japanese business leaders and potential investors where he briefed them on the business climate in the Philippines.

Representatives of the Philippine private sector also joined the meetings.

The president witnessed the signing of 35 key investment deals between the 2 countries in Tokyo.

He also highlighted his talks with executives of Japanese shipping companies and associations, which he said was important due to the Japanese maritime industry’s employment of 31,763 Filipino seafarers or 70 percent of Japanese ship crews.

He added Japanese shipping companies have invested and partnered with Philippine stakeholders for maritime education and welfare programs.

Marcos Jr. also touted Japan’s commitment to provide infrastructure development loans for 2 railway projects: the Malolos-Tutuban portion of the North-South Commuter Railway and the North-South Commuter Railway extension.

The loans will total ¥377 billion ($3 billion or P163 billion).

“The completion of these projects, along with other ongoing large scale official development-assistant projects such as the Metro Manila subway project and many more across the country, are expected to translate to better lives for Filipinos through improved facilitation of the movement of people, of goods, and of services,” Marcos said.

‘CEMENTED’ RELATIONS

The president described as “fruitful” his meeting with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, who committed with Marcos Jr. to strengthening the 2 nations’ strategic partnership.

He added the 2 leaders “mapped out a transformative, future-oriented partnership that is responsive to new developments”.

“We have cemented our defense security relations. We have also covered a great deal of ground in the areas of agriculture, ICT cooperation, and with the signing of bilateral agreements that provide the framework for enhanced mutually beneficial collaboration in many areas,” Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos Jr. and Kishida saw the signing of the terms of reference for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities for Japanese forces in Manila, as well as agreed on bilateral port calls and defense equipment transfer.

During the trip, Marcos and other officials gave indications Tokyo and Manila were moving in the direction of a forces agreement between the two countries.

Also discussed during the trip was the possibility of a tripartite deal between the Philippines, Japan, and the United States.

The president also recounted his audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and his meeting with hundreds of members of the Filipino community in Japan.

“From my visit, it was very clear that our strategic partnership with Japan has withstood the test of time and is poised for a new decade of mutual trust, mutual support, and mutual benefit,” Marcos Jr. ended.

The Japan visit was Marcos Jr.’s 10th overseas official trip since becoming president and his third this year.

