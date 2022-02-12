A man exercises in a gym located inside a mall n Mandaluyong City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sometimes we have habits that get in the way of us achieving our goals. What we need to do is develop other habits that help us succeed.

Here are some of the habits of wealthy and successful people. I

1. Sleep early, wake up early

Hit the sack as early as you can so you can feel energized, and wake up as early as 4 am, 5 am, or 6 am. Many entrepreneurs stay up late probably because of problems with the business. However, one smart way to become more productive and become healthier physically and psychologically is to have enough rest at night.

One major problem we have these days is becoming slaves to technology. Using our mobile phones or laptops has indeed made life easier for us. But the downside is that tech has also kept us from going to sleep early.

Spending so much with these devices can genuinely tire us. Hence, it is advisable to be off these devices for at least 20 minutes before going to bed at night. This will allow you to be more relaxed and have a restful sleep.

If you are having difficulties going to bed, try doing the following:

Maintain a stress-free environment, particularly at night.

Place your television in a common area instead of inside your bedroom

Avoid eating heavily at night.

Have a warm bath before hitting the sack.

Turn your mobile phone to airplane mode.

2. Make exercise a priority

You don't do this just because you want to look good, but because having a healthy body allows you to think better and gives you the strength to last throughout the day.

Be consistent when doing exercises. Start your day every day by having a few laps or stretching for 15-30 minutes. Cardio exercises help the brain so you can make wiser decisions.

3. Meditate and pray

Praying and meditating reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. I believe that having a peaceful mind allows us to think more clearly. Relaxing our minds gives us a brighter perspective on life. Meditating also makes it easier to accept failure and have a better understanding of problems.

4. Value your relationships

You don't need to immerse yourself in work every day. Don’t forget that you have a family longing to spend some time with you. Aspire to build a great bond with them and let them show you their love and support. Stay away from people who might be dragging you down. Keep good company and learn from them.

5. Set goals and act

As a novice in business, an aspiring entrepreneur feels excited to do things. Unfortunately, their enthusiasm may decline when faced with challenges. Each of us needs to endure these difficulties in life to prepare for our future.

As an entrepreneur, you want to leave a legacy for your children. Once you set your goals, aim to take the necessary steps to reach them. You don't need to be in a hurry. You need to be careful in every decision you make and ensure that your plans transpire little by little. Make things happen once you have set your heart on something.

It is possible that as days or months go by, your goals may change. But no matter what your goals are, remember that these are important not just as a dream but also in making a massive difference in your life.

It takes a lot of work and dedication to attain your aspirations in life. Start adopting good habits that will help enrich your daily life.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

