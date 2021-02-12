Online flower sales bloom before Valentine's amid pandemic

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Online flower shops are raking it in before Valentine's Day as people prefer to have flowers delivered instead of going out to buy gifts for their loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the founder of Flowerstore.ph said Friday.

Sales have increased 10 to 20 times since the COVID-19 pandemic, Flowerstore.ph founder Saul Molla told ANC's Market Edge.

"We are seeing this shift from offline to online," he said.

"It started with the pandemic. We are seeing it also continuing during Valentine's," he added.

The online shop sources its blooms from local suppliers from Benguet and Bukidnon, while some 500 workers are assembling the bouquets in a warehouse, he said.

"We are seeing the demand is very strong. We see that because people cannot go out because they feel the virus is here," he said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a "good moment" to start a business in the Philippines, Molla said.

"There are very affordable locations," he said.

"At the same time, there is very good talent. There are a lot of good people from companies that have closed," he said.