More than P2 drop in diesel, kerosene prices per liter looms

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are set for another drop next week as fears of recession continue to hound demand for petroleum.

Kerosene prices will take the largest cut estimated at P2.30 to P2.60 per liter, while diesel prices will likely drop by P2.20 to P2.50.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices may stay steady or increase by as much as P0.30 per liter.

This is the second straight week that oil prices will slide, after weeks of price hikes which amounted to as much as P7 per liter overall for gasoline.

— Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO