Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on February 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Hotel occupancy is filling up as the Philippines opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers with visa-free entry to the country, the Philippine Hotel Owners Association Inc Executive Director Benito Bengzon Jr said Friday.

Some hotels are reporting 20 to 50 percent occupancy through advanced bookings in the next couple of months, Bengzon told ANC citing recent survey results.

"We certainly welcome this development. We share the optimism just like all other players in the tourism industry," he said.

"Allowing the entry of foreign tourists from visa-free county will provide a boost to hotel operations. This is something we look forward to," he added.

But Bengzon said the goal is to bring occupancy to levels that would allow hotels to cover costs or 70 percent and higher.

In December, the industry has gained pace in terms of recovery with up to 85 percent occupancy for rooms as restrictions eased, he said.

In January, the gains were tapered by the surge in COVID-19.

Bengzon said recovery could be sustained if the government continues to ease restrictions for both domestic and inbound travel.

The Philippines on Feb. 10 opened its borders to eligible fully vaccinated tourists to boost economic recovery through the pandemic-battered tourism industry.