Viber taps GCash for FoodPH online payments

FoodPH is the new food directory bot of Viber for convenient food ordering and to help mom-and-pop food sellers showcase their items. Viber handout

MANILA - Viber users who order food on the chat app's FoodPH directory can now pay for their orders using Gcash.

Viber, Globe myBusiness and GCash announced the partnership on Thursday, which allows online payments to FoodPH sellers via QR codes from GCash.

FoodPH is Viber's new directory of mom-and-pop food sellers. Customers can search for a specific type of food, a certain cuisine, or look for a dish based on location on FoodPH. Viber's message bot then directs them to sellers of these products.

"With QR codes, both our FoodPH partner merchants and their customers are now able to seamlessly transact with each other. As we’ve made the experience as convenient as possible, it encourages customers to support local businesses and order their food from MSMEs,” said David Tse, senior director of Rakuten Viber, during a media briefing on Thursday.

Tse said this was in line with Viber's earlier stated goal of becoming a "super app."

"We have the ambition for Viber to move beyond just calls and messages and make its way towards becoming an all-in-one app that fits right into the lifestyles of our users, with no compromise to our users' privacy and safety," the Viber executive said.

Maridol Ylanan of Globe myBusiness said the FoodPH deal is also a form of "advertising support" for the food selling community, showcasing them through the app and providing direct contact between sellers and buyers.

Ylanan said the deal "is just the start" as they envision more groups on Viber that would cater to Filipinos' needs at home, and help create more opportunities for small businesses.

GCash said the mobile wallet and payments app has more than 33 million active users and is serving close to 1 million social sellers.

