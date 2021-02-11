Malaysia's economy contracted 5.6% in 2020 due to pandemic

A man wearing a protective mask rides across a street, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 2, 2021. Lim Huey Teng, Reuters/File Photo

Malaysia's economy contracted 5.6 percent in 2020, hit by the tough containment measures globally and domestically to control the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday.

The partial lockdown measures that started in March last year to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus "led the Malaysian economy to record negative growth for the three consecutive quarters for year 2020," the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Malaysia's gross domestic product contracted 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, following negative growth of 2.6 percent in the third quarter and a 17.1 percent contraction in the second quarter.

It noted that Malaysia last suffered a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, in 2009 when GDP recorded a 1.5 percent contraction due to the global financial crisis, but the 2020 contraction was the most severe since the Asian financial crisis caused the economy to contract 7.4 percent in 1998.

The pandemic saw unemployment rate rise to 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The near-term outlook will be affected as the government further tightened its containment measures beginning January due to a surge in infections nationwide, according to the central bank in its statement on the fourth-quarter GDP performance.

"The growth trajectory is projected to improve from the second quarter onwards," it said.

Before the novel coronavirus hit its shores, Malaysia had forecasted growth of 4.8 percent for 2020, following a 4.3 percent increase in 2019.