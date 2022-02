The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. Piroschka van de Wouw, Reuters/File Photo



LONDON - British consumer goods group Unilever on Thursday logged rising annual net profit despite soaring costs as inflation bites.

Profit after tax rose 8.4 percent to 6.0 billion euros ($6.9 billion) last year compared with 5.6 billion euros in 2020, Unilever said in a statement but warned of "very high input cost inflation" this year.

