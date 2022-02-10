MANILA - Foreign direct investments surged in November 2021 to almost double the level of net inflows in the same month in 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Thursday.

FDI net inflows hit $1.1 billion in November last year, up 96 percent from the $559 million booked in November 2020, the BSP said.

This was also more than double the $531 FDI net inflows booked in 2019, and follows the 98.9 percent year-on-year growth booked in October 2021.

The surge in November brought the cumulative FDI net inflows in January-November period to$9.2 billion, a 52.5 percent growth from the$6.1 billion net inflows in the same period in 2020.

“Bulk of the equity capital placements during the period were sourced from Singapore, Japan, and the United States,” the BSP said.

Most of the FDIs went to manufacturing; financial and insurance; electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning; and real estate industries, the central bank noted.

The Philippines has generally lagged behind its neighbors in Southeast Asia in terms of attracting foreign capital.

But the government hopes that amendments to its investments laws, which have many restrictions on non-Filipino investments, will help lure more foreign investors into the country.

