3.27 million jobless as unemployment hit 6.6 percent in December: PSA

MANILA - Unemployment slightly climbed in December 2021, data from the latest Labor Force Survey released Thursday showed.
The unemployment rate for December hit 6.6 percent from 6.5 percent the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a virtual briefing.
This is equivalent to 3.27 million jobless Filipinos in December from 3.16 million in November, the PSA said.
Meanwhile, unemployment rate was lower for the month at 14.7 percent from 16.7 percent in November 2021, the survey showed. This means about 6.81 million Filipinos need more job hours from 7.62 million the previous month, the PSA said.
Employment rate for the month was at 93.4 percent, slightly lower compared to the 93.5 percent in November, data showed.
More details to follow.
- with reports from Warren De Guzman and Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, Unemployment, underemployment, labor force survey, jobs data, PSA, workers, jobless Filipinos