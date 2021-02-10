San Miguel to transfer piggery operations to local raisers in Bulacan, Bukidnon

A backyard hog raiser prepares to shower his pigs and clean their pen on September 16, 2019 in Malolos, Bulacan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - San Miguel Corporation will transfer the operation of its piggeries in Bulacan and Bukidnon to locals to lower logistics costs, its president and COO Ramon Ang said Wednesday.

Ang denied reports that Monterey Meats would cease operations due to this.

"'Yung production ng piggery mahirap po i-transport because of the ASF (African swine fever) so minabuti natin na yung piggery na yan i-operate na lang ng local operator," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The production of piggery is difficult to transport because of the ASF so we thought it was better to transfer it to local operators.)

"'Yun ang talagang purpose natin to do this, to bring down the cost of pork. Mas magiging efficient and mas mura na dahil dun na sa local community ang slaughterhouse."

(That's our purpose in doing this, to bring down the cost of pork. Production will be more efficient and cheaper because the slaughterhouse will be in the local community.)

San Miguel will still get its supply of pork from the two piggeries, Ang said.

"Tinuturuan natin ang mga kababayan natin sa probinsiya na maging entrepreneur sila," he said.

(We're teaching them to be entrepreneurs.)

"Yung ibang piggery kung saan tayo bumibili ng baboy para i-process tuloy-tuloy pa rin yun. Ito lamang 2 to ang ipapaoperate natin sa mga local operators. Walang mawawalan ng operation."

(Other piggeries where we buy pork for processed meat continue their operations. Only these 2 we will give to local operators. Nothing will cease to operate.)

The continuous rise of pork prices has prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to increase its importation of pork meat and implement a price ceiling.