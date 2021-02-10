Group launches online portal to boost MSME resilience

A stall in Quezon City utilizes various online platforms to sell Christmas decor. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A private foundation backed by some of the most prominent business leaders in the Philippines launched on Wednesday an online portal that aims to help small businesses become more resilient.

The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) said the SIKAP portal offers a variety of resources to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that will guide them to be more resilient in crisis situations.

"SIKAP is a free one-stop digital hub which offers online mentoring for MSMEs...This is to help small businesses to bounce back from the pandemic," said PDRF president Rene Meily.

"We named this platform SIKAP because all the opportunities are there for you. But at the end of the day, it all depends on your action. Your business success and resilience all depend on what you will do," said Limitless Lab CEO Joie Cruz.

Limitless Lab is PDRF's design for SIKAP.

Once they sign in, MSMEs will have access to articles, resources, mentorships, networking opportunities and learning events to help propel their ventures.

Cruz said they also made an effort to "gamify" the system for MSMEs, awarding them with small incentives like special badges to motivate them to improve and make their businesses more resilient.

