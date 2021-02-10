Colombia interesadong magsupply ng karneng baboy, baka sa Pilipinas

Ang resident ambassador ng Colombia sa Pilipinas na si Marcela Ordoñez. Screengrab mula sa RTVM

MAYNILA - Inihayag ng gobyerno ng Colombia na nais nitong mag-supply sa Pilipinas ng karneng baboy at baka.

Sinabi ito ng resident ambassador ng Colombia sa Pilipinas na si Marcela Ordoñez Fernandez nitong Miyerkoles nang ipirinisinta nito ang kaniyang credentials kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Malacañang.

Ang pahayag ay kasabay ng nararanasang pagtaas ng presyo ng karne at kakulangan ng supply nito sa mga palengke sa Metro Manila dulot ng African swine fever at mga nagdaang bagyo at mga kalamidad.

“We are interested in selling pork meat and beef to the Philippines and we would welcome, Mr. President, any support you can give us to accelerate the admissibility process. We also want to see an increase in foreign investment both ways as both your economy and my economy have a lot of potential,” ani Fernandez.

Handa rin aniya ang Colombia na ibahagi ang best practices nito sa Pilipinas pagdating sa reintegration sa komunidad ng mga dating rebelde.

“Allow me just to suggest our program in reintegration --- reintegration for former combatants that now is a four-stage program and it goes from institutional strengthening, the route to reintegration, community approach and monitoring and evaluation. Now, our two countries have already exchanged talks and best practices on this, but this is something where we believe we could work a lot more,” ani Fernandez.

Umaasa naman siya may maibahagi rin ang Pilipinas sa Colombia pagdating naman aniya sa “breakthroughs” sa sektor ng edukasyon.



Sa panig ni Duterte, sinabi tinitignan niya na mas lalalim pa ang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Columbia sa iba’t ibang larangan.

“Let us deepen bilateral and regional engagement, with Colombia’s recent accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). We are ready to further enhance cooperation particularly in trade and investment, defense and in addressing non-traditional security issues, including terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking and other transnational crimes,” aniya.

Tiwala rin ang Pangulo na magpapatuloy pa rin ang kooperasyon ng dalawang bansa para makabangon ang mga ito sa pandemiya dulot ng COVID-19.

RELATED VIDEO