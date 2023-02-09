Unilever annual profits jump on higher prices

An exterior view of the Unilever Germany building in Hamburg, Germany, 06 October 2017 (re-issued 15 March 2018). EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN/FILE

LONDON - British consumer goods group Unilever said Thursday that 2022 profits soared as sales of its food and hygiene products leapt on higher prices.

Profit after taxation jumped 26 percent to 7.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year from 2021, with turnover spiking by 14.5 percent.

