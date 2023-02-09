Home > Business Unilever annual profits jump on higher prices Agence France-Presse Posted at Feb 09 2023 04:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber An exterior view of the Unilever Germany building in Hamburg, Germany, 06 October 2017 (re-issued 15 March 2018). EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN/FILE LONDON - British consumer goods group Unilever said Thursday that 2022 profits soared as sales of its food and hygiene products leapt on higher prices. Profit after taxation jumped 26 percent to 7.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year from 2021, with turnover spiking by 14.5 percent. Unilever to shield workers from financial impact of coronavirus Unilever says U-COIN digital rewards program now has over 1 million users Unilever to cut 1,500 management jobs in overhaul FROM THE ARCHIVES: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, retail Read More: Unilever Unilever profit food products hygiene products tax euro retail shopping /news/02/09/23/sunog-sumiklab-sa-araneta-bus-terminal-sa-qc/overseas/02/09/23/zelensky-rallies-european-allies/entertainment/02/09/23/charo-santos-thankful-for-mmk-ready-for-batang-quiapo/news/02/09/23/mmda-pinabuksan-ang-kinandadong-kalsada-sa-qc/overseas/02/09/23/china-slams-bidens-extremely-irresponsible-remarks-on-xi