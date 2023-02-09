A close-up image showing the app of the micro blogging service Twitter on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, 08 November 2017. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH/FILE

MANILA – The Elon Musk-led micro blogging platform Twitter said on Thursday longer Tweets of up to 4,000 characters are now available to select US subscribers.

Subscribers of Twitter Blue can now Tweet using as much as 4,000 characters as opposed to the usual 280, Twitter said.

"Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? We know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. We get that. So we're introducing longer Tweets," Twitter said.

"Starting today, if you’re subscribed to Twitter Blue in the US you can create longer Tweets," it added.

Twitter said all standard functions still apply. However, longer Tweets cannot be saved as drafts or scheduled to send later, it added.

To prevent too much scrolling due to longer texts, preview will still be capped at 280 characters followed by a “show more” prompt that users need to click if they want to read more, the platform said.

Twitter also earlier said it was testing the edit button to subscribers of Twitter Blue. [EDIT BUTTON https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/09/02/22/twitter-is-finally-testing-edit-button]

Twitter Blue is an opt-in monthly subscription that adds blue checkmark to accounts. Subscription to this allows users to get early access to new features.

