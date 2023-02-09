Toyota Q3 net profit down 8 percent, full-year forecasts unchanged

A view of the logo of Toyota at a car show room in Moscow Russia, 16 March 2022. Maxim Shipenkov, EPA-EFE

TOKYO - Japanese automaker Toyota said Thursday its net profit for the third quarter fell 8 percent, but it left its full-year forecasts unchanged.

The world's top-selling carmarker, which reshuffled its top executive line-up last month, reported a net profit of 727.9 billion yen ($5.6 billion), down from 791.7 billion yen a year earlier.

