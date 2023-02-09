Home > Business Toyota Q3 net profit down 8 percent, full-year forecasts unchanged Agence France-Presse Posted at Feb 09 2023 02:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A view of the logo of Toyota at a car show room in Moscow Russia, 16 March 2022. Maxim Shipenkov, EPA-EFE TOKYO - Japanese automaker Toyota said Thursday its net profit for the third quarter fell 8 percent, but it left its full-year forecasts unchanged. The world's top-selling carmarker, which reshuffled its top executive line-up last month, reported a net profit of 727.9 billion yen ($5.6 billion), down from 791.7 billion yen a year earlier. Toyota to open P4.5-billion logistics hub in Batangas late 2021 Toyota launches mobility firm in PH, 'first of it's kind' in Southeast Asia Toyota CEO taps younger successor amid paradigm shift in industry RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Promo, cars Read More: Toyota carmaker automobiles Toyota net income Toyota car sales cars vehicles Japan /overseas/02/09/23/singapore-removes-most-remaining-covid-19-measures/entertainment/02/09/23/janella-jane-have-message-for-each-other-ahead-of-darna-finale/business/02/09/23/gcash-partners-with-unobank-for-up-to-65-pct-on-deposits/sports/02/09/23/scottie-thompson-grateful-as-signature-shoe-sells-out/news/02/09/23/ilang-tsuper-takot-mawalan-ng-kabuhayan-dahil-sa-puv-modernization