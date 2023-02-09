Visitors flock to the second day of CONQuest Festival, a weekend-long experience of gaming, technology, anime and pop culture, in Pasay City on July 24, 2022. The festival featured various college esports matches, distinguished creators, cosplay, displays, and booths. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - PLDT and Smart are launching initiatives for gamers as they push for safer gaming spaces during Safer Internet Day.

In a statement, PLDT said it was launching a "series of conversations on internet safety," with the help of Smart's Better Today PH, this February.

PLDT cited gaming and esports' popularity in the country.

"Gaming's popularity among Filipinos, especially the youth, makes it all the more important for key stakeholders like PLDT and Smart to help create and maintain safe online spaces, particularly in these digital playgrounds which are popular among our younger users," said Cathy Yang, PLDT and Smart First Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Communications.

PLDT quoted the Digital 2023 Global Overview Report, which indicates that the Philippines tops the list of countries of most video game players across all devices.

Smart has also partnered with major esports league Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League. They also have an esports organization of their own in Omega Esports.