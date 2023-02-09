The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has sought to promote educational tourism between Manila and Tokyo, focusing on the exchange of professionals and students, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Marcos wants Japanese students to study English in the country, the Presidential Communications Office said in a press release.

The tourism industry, he said, has become "more than just a promotion arm of the government," and has also been a huge factor in the country's economic recovery.

“With this in mind, this government has set the direction to harness the development of tourism in key tourism destinations. Through this, we will make sure that hard and soft infrastructure is well-developed, from roads and bridges to medical facilities, clean water supplies, and readily accessible for tourists and locals alike," Marcos added.

The Philippines is on track to hitting pre-pandemic figures in tourism, he noted, as the country recorded over 2.65 million foreign travelers in 2022, "exceeding the initial target of 1.7 million."

The tourism sector has also contributed almost 13 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) before the pandemic hit the country, he said.

“And as a country that recognizes the linkages of our success to that of our neighbors such as Japan, working together in boosting our tourism sector is vital to economic resurgence,” he said.

The Philippines aims to attract nearly 5 million foreign visitors this year, the Department of Tourism earlier said.

Japan is sixth in the country's top foreign visitors as of Jan. 30, said Marcos.