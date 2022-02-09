MANILA - The government of Japan will extend a $12 million (P663 million) grant to extend relief efforts to the victims of typhoon Odette, the Japanese Embassy in Manila said Wednesday.

Odette, which struck the Visayas and Mindanao regions in December, was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines last year.

The fund will provide support through various organizations in their humanitarian efforts for survivors in Visayas and Mindanao, the statement said.

Relief efforts are focused on food, shelter, non-food items, health, water and sanitation, the embassy said.

Meanwhile, Japanese companies based in the Philippines donated relief money and supplies for the victims of Odette.

“As nations prone to natural disasters, Japan and the Philippines have shared experiences with calamities like Typhoon Odette. We strongly sympathize with the situation faced by the victims and hope that the assistance of the Japanese community will be a catalyst for recovery," said Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko.

"Japan will remain steadfast in our commitment to support the Philippines during this most difficult time," he added.

Japanese companies also remain committed to aiding in the recovery of those affected, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, Inc.(JCCIPI) president Matsunaga Keijchi said.

The Japanese government also provided aid last Dec. 23 through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

