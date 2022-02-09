MANILA - Globe Telecom said Wednesday its core net income for 2021 hit P21.2 billion, up 9 percent compared to the previous year.

Consolidated net income reached P23.7 billion, higher by 27 percent compared to 2020, it added.

Full-year consolidated revenues grew 4 percent to P151.5 billion, Globe said. Mobile service revenues grew 1 percent to P104.4 billion year-on-year but Q4 revenues were "softened" typhoon Odette, it said.

Home broadband service revenues in 2021 grew to record P29.4 billion despite the fourth quarter's 11 percent lower figure at P7 billion, the telco said.

For its other digital solutions business, GCash now has 55 million registered users, the telco said.

In 2021, the Ayala-led telco spent P92.8 billion. For 2022. Globe said it would spend P89 billion for new cell sites, upgrades, 5G rollout and "fiberization" of homes.

Last year, the telco built 1,407 new cell sites and installed over 1.4 million fiber-to-the-home lines, it said.

Globe said the total mobile subscriber base in 2021 was at 86.6 million, 13 percent higher than the previous year. Meanwhile, the total home broadband subscriber base now stands at 3.7 million, it said.

For 2022, Globe expects revenues to increase by a low single digit from 2021 due to the continuing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The company remains guardedly optimistic about sustaining momentum as the economy recovers," it said.

RELATED VIDEO: