DTI says 'about time' to mull relaxing Metro Manila quarantine

Locals play chess at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Plaza near the Manila City hall on Feb. 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The trade department on Tuesday said was "about time" to consider easing the COVID-19 quarantine status of Metro Manila to revive the economy.

The government only "paused" the lockdown relaxation due to the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez. Twenty-two of the 25 Philippine patients with the new variant have recovered, added Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

“Kung kami ang tatanungin sa economic team, talaga namang kino-consider natin na basta ma-establish lang ang numero, we will really make the proposal to de-escalate, relax. It’s about time,” Lopez said in a press briefing.

(If we in the economic team are asked, we are really considering that as soon as we establish the number, we will really make the proposal to de-escalate, relax.)

Most Filipinos follow protocols to stop COVID-19 transmission, he said.

“Iyong pagpapaluwag is something we can really consider even next month kung kakayanin magtuloy-tuloy itong pagbaba,” he added.

(The relaxation is something that we can really consider even next month if cases continue to go down.)

Metro Manila, which accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product, has been under general community quarantine, the third strictest lockdown level since August 2020. Stricter lockdowns were enforced in earlier months as COVID-19 infections rose.

The Philippines is losing P2 billion a day due to COVID-19, President Rodrigo Duterte recently said.

“Talagang nababahala na rin po talaga ang ating Presidente na kinakailangan makabangon na tayo sa lalaong mabilis na panahon dahil malinaw naman po na baka mas maraming nagugutom ngayon at mamamatay sa gutom kaysa sa COVID,” Roque said in the same briefing.

(Our President is really worried that we need to recover as soon as possible because it is clear that more people might due from hunger than from COVID.)

The Philippines hopes to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive in February and cover up to 70 million people this year.

The country has tallied around 538,000 coronavirus infections, among the highest in Asia.

Philippines has so far amassed USD13.34 billion or approximately P640.96 billion in loans for its COVID-19 response, DOF data as of Dec. 15, 2020 show.

The amount of loans nearly doubled since July 1, 2020, when total government loans for COVID-19 response stood at USD7.73 billion (approximately P371.67 billion).

On top of this, the government is also seeking to borrow P62.5 billion for vaccine procurement from multilateral financing institutions including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the World Bank.

