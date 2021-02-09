Home  >  Business

Bitcoin extends gains above $47,000 in Asia

Reuters

Posted at Feb 09 2021 10:06 AM

A file photo of the logo of the Bitcoin digital currency is seen in a shop in Marseille, France, February 7, 2021. Eric Gaillard, Reuters

SINGAPORE - Cryptocurrencies extended gains in Asia on Tuesday, with bitcoin and ethereum reaching record highs, in the wake of a Tesla Inc investment in bitcoin.

Bitcoin posted its largest daily percentage gain in more than three years overnight, after Tesla made the announcement in its 2020 annual report.

Bitcoin added as much as 2.5 percent to hit a record high of $47,565.86 on Tuesday and has gained 61 percent for the year so far. Ethereum hit a record of $1,784.

