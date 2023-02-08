Marcos touts BOC's P862-B revenue collection in 2022

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday touted the Bureau of Customs' (BOC) reported revenue collection of more than P862 billion in 2022.

During the BOC's 121st Founding Anniversary Celebration and speaking through Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Marcos said that the bureau's collection was 34 percent higher than the P643 billion it collected in 2021.

“I note that all your collection districts have surpassed their individual revenue targets in 2022, which enabled the bureau to exceed your annual target for the year,” he said.

Marcos also lauded the BOC's 729 apprehensions that led to a supposed total estimated value of over P24 billion.

“I am thus very pleased as we recognize these and all the other achievements of the Bureau of Customs,” he said.

According to the BOC, its 2022 revenue collection is its highest in history.

Marcos, Jr. earlier sought better data sharing among government agencies to fight smuggling and make sure that the ease of doing business is unhampered, saying bureaucracy reforms are needed.

Among the measures to address this, the Palace said, is to delineate functions of agencies or establish new ones.

"One of the recommendations raised was opening up the database to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and to the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure the efficient sharing of information," the statement read.

The current systems in place are "quite ineffective," said Marcos, given that paper trails have made it difficult to go after smugglers.