A long queue of excited customers snaked around waiting for their turn to order Jollibee favorites like Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, Spicy Chickenjoy. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said hundreds of customers queued as early as 7 a.m. during the opening of its first restaurant in West Malaysia on Tuesday.

The store is located at the Level LG2 Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya, JFC said in a statement.

"As a major consumer market in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is an important part of Jollibee's growth and our vision of becoming one of the top five restaurant companies in the world," Jollibee Group CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

"We are excited to serve more of our Chickenjoy and other favorites to Malaysians, and we're looking forward that its delicious taste will make them smile as our mission is to bring the joy of eating to everyone," he added.

Hundreds of customers greeted Jollibee’s first restaurant in West Malaysia. Handout

The company aims to entice more locals to try out the offering of the Jollibee, its Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia (EMEAA) president Dennis Flores said.

The Jollibee Group currently operates in 34 countries with 5,800 stores globally.

