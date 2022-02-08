ARM sale to Nvidia scrapped over regulator challenges: SoftBank

An ARM and SoftBank Group branded board is displayed at a news conference in London, Britain July 18, 2016. Neil Hall, Reuters/File Photo



TOKYO - Japan's SoftBank confirmed Tuesday the collapse of a $40 billion deal to sell chip business ARM to Nvidia over regulatory challenges, as it reported a net profit in the third quarter.

In a statement, SoftBank said the sale had been scrapped after "significant regulatory challenges" arising from concerns the deal would undermine competition.

The announcement came as the telecoms firm-turned-investment giant reported a net profit of 29.0 billion yen ($251 million) in the third quarter, a sharp drop from the 1.17 trillion yen logged in the same three-month period in the previous financial year.

