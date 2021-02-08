Some banks set to hike interbank ATM fees on April 7

MANILA - Some banks will be hiking their interbank ATM transaction fees on April 7 as banks implement “acquirer-based ATM fee charging” -- meaning fees for ATM transactions will be set by the bank that owns the ATM used.​​

The hikes also come after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2019 allowed some banks to raise such fees.

Beginning April 7, Bank of the Philippine Islands said non-BPI cardholders who use BPI ATMs will be charged P2 per balance inquiry, and P18 per cash withdrawal.

The fees are higher than the P1.50 balance inquiry and P15 withdrawal fees currently charged by the Ayala-led bank on non-BPI card holders.

Metrobank also said it is hiking its interbank balance inquiry and withdrawal fees to the same amount as BPI's, for other local bank cardholders.

But, Metrobank said balance inquiry by PSBank cardholders will be free of charge, while cash withdrawal rate will be P7.50 only.

BDO’s website meanwhile puts interbank ATM balance inquiry fee at P2 and withdrawal at P11.

Development Bank of the Philippines and UCPB said they would charge P2 for balance inquiry and P15 for withdrawal.

UnionBank, for its part, said it would charge P2 for balance inquiry and P12 for withdrawal.