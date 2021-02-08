Fruitas soon to offer breads under 'Babot's Panaderya' stores

MANILA - Food and beverage kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings Inc said it will soon offer pan de sal and other bread products under standalone "Babot's Panaderya" stores.

Fruitas said it branched out to the bakery business to take advantage of the bread market in the Philippines, having an estimated value of P200 billion per year.

It cited that bread sales in the country grew 30 percent in the second quarter of last year, during the height of the lockdown.

“Pan de sal is a staple in Filipinos’ daily diet. Our entry into the bakery business is a natural step to achieve our vision of having every Filipino household consume at least one Fruitas product every day. At the same time, freshly baked bread is a perfect addition to our community stores,” said Lester Yu, Fruitas Holdings President and CEO.

Fruitas will initially open 4 Babot's Panaderya branches in Metro Manila, and one in a provincial area.

Fruitas has been actively expanding its business -- targeting to have 100 stores across its brands by end of the year.

Famous for its fruit shakes, Fruitas also launched various products such as ice cream and milk.