

MANILA - A local retailer of the Sony PlayStation 5 on Tuesday announced that it will be “having regular stocks” of the popular gaming console, which used to have a long waiting list of buyers.

DataBlitz said people who want to buy a PS5 can visit any of its stores or buy from its e-commerce shop.

The PS5 had been hounded by shortages when it was launched internationally in November 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The console was launched locally in December 2020.

Even as late as July 2022, units were hard to come by in Japan, and were sometimes sold at a premium by shops that were able to secure units.

A computer chip shortage had hobbled production of the PS5 as well as a wide range of goods, from cars to computers.



