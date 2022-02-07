Students observe safety protocol inside the Ricardo P Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City, during the first day of the pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region on December 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - There should be interventions to help improve the quality of education after schools were shut last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business groups said Monday.

Students today are not yet a lost generation because but there should be remedial classes to help them keep up, said Makati Business Club Chairman Edgar Chua.

"I think what we need to do is provide interventions," Chua said.

Additional funds are also needed for tutoring or extended classes for those who are left behind, Management Association of the Philippines president Alfredo Pascual said.

“What should be done is that they should exert extra effort to take care of those who are left behind through longer classes during the day or maybe extending the year,” Pascual said.

“The important thing is there has to be additional funding for education so that these extra efforts could be exerted,” he added.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) earlier said the pandemic would cost the economy some P41.4 trillion in the long run.

For education, the estimated losses in 2020 and 2021 were at P230 billion with an additional P10.8 trillion estimated losses up to 40 years or a total of P11.025 trillion, NEDA data showed.

Part of the losses were due to less wages from lower productivity as a result from "lower quality education" from online and other forms of distance learning.

But Pascual said the start of the rollout of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines could boost the confidence for the return of face-to-face learning.

The Department of Education has allowed select private and public schools to hold face-to-face classes in areas under Alerts Level 1 and 2.