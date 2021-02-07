Agri dept begins shipping of hogs to Manila during price cap enforcement

Hogs are kept inside their cages after feeding at a backyard pig pen in Paranaque City on September 16, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture said Sunday it shipped the first batch of live hogs to Metro Manila from areas in the country free of African swine fever.

The agency earlier said it would will shoulder transport costs and provide logistics for hog shipments to Metro Manila in 60 days, while the price cap for pork and chicken is in effect.

The first truck from Koronadal Valley Livestock Growers contained some 130 live hogs that weighed 13.6 metric tons, the department said.

Another truckload with the same volume will be transported later Sunday and is expected to reach Manila after three days, it added.

“Other provinces from Visayas including Iloilo have also shipped off 600 heads last night to fill the supply gap currently being experienced in Luzon,” Secretary William Dar said in a statement.

On Monday, the agency would discuss with raisers in Luzon for the possible transport of hogs from San Jose, Batangas, where some 41,953 heads of hogs are available.

The South Cotabato Swine Producers’ Association also said it was willing to work with the DA in delivering live hogs and carcasses to Luzon with 10,000 hogs a week initially, said its president Clinton Edward Ang.