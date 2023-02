A person counting Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes in Tokyo on June 8, 2022. Behrouz Mehri, AFP

TOKYO - Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, supported by a cheap yen against the dollar and shrugging off falls on Wall Street last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.08 percent, or 296.80 points, at 27,806.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.91 percent, or 17.95 points, to 1,988.21.

