MANILA - Several non-essential grocery items will increase prices this month, a group of supermarket operators said on Monday.

The Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association said the price hike covers select imported sugared ready-to-drink beverages, wine, select beauty products, power detergent, cleansers, ice cream, halo-halo mix, powdered milk, canned pork as well as canned meat.

Group president Steven Cua said the projected price hikes would be:

Imported sugared ready-to-drink beverages = 10 percent

Wine = 10 to 11 percent

Beauty products = 10 percent

Powder detergent = 6 to 8 percent

Cleanser = 3 to 8 percent

Ice Cream = 8 percent

Halo-halo mix = 8 percent

Powder Milk = 4 to 8 percent

Canned Pork = 6 percent

Canned Tuna = 5 to 6 percent

Canned Fried Sardines = 2 percent

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry has yet to decide on the price increases sought by manufacturers of basic and prime commodities.

In December 2022, inflation hit an 18-year high of 8.1 percent, driven mainly by higher prices of vegetables, including onions.

Although the government said inflation could settle within the 2 to 4 percent target in the second half of 2023, the central bank estimated inflation for February will be within 7.5 to 8.3 percent.

Inflation data for the month of January will be released on Feb. 7, Tuesday.

-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

