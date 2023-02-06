MANILA - Liquefied petroleum gas is popular among households and restaurants as fuel for cooking, but LPG can also cause fires if not handled properly.
To ensure LPG safety, consumers are urged to follow the tips from the Department of Energy and other experts:
- Buy only from reputable dealers
- Check rubber tubes regularly for cracks
- Change rubber tube at least once in 2 years
- When using matches, strike the match first, then open the burner knob of the stove
- Do not place LPG tanks inside a closed compartment
- Keep the stove on a platform or table above the LPG tank
- Check for leakage by applying a soap solution on the hose before using
- Always keep the LPG tank in a vertical position
- Don't install LPG tanks or cylinders near any heat source or leave them exposed to sun, rain and dust
- Don't place LPG tanks near electric lines
- Disconnect the LPG regulator and affix the safety cap on the cylinder when your gas stove is not in use for long
- Don't place flammable or plastic items near the flame
- Don't leave your cooking unattended
In case of leakage, follow these steps:
- Fully open doors and windows
- If leakage is from the valve, immediately put on the safety cap
- Take the cylinder to an open area and contact the distributor or emergency service cell
- Don’t switch on/off any electrical appliances inside the house
- Do not light matches, lighters and the like
Recent incidents of leaking LPG tanks in Candelaria, Quezon and in Malate, Manila have resulted in a number of injuries and damage to properties.
Source: DOE, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Association
