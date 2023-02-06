Globe, Skytowers sign tower lease deal

MANILA - Globe said on Monday it partnered with Skytowers Infra Inc, the Philippine subsidiary of Thai firm Sky Tower Plc, for a lease agreement covering several towers in Southern Luzon.

The deal signed on Feb. 6 is a testament to the strong relationship between Philippines and Thailand, Globe said in a statement.

"This partnership represents an important step in improving digital infrastructure in the Philippines, and we are excited to work with Skytowers to bring sustainable solutions to the market," said Ernest Cu, president and CEO of the Globe Group.

"We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Thailand in this venture and other areas of collaboration,” he added.

Globe said the partners are exploring the possibility of expanding the tower lease in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Globe said Thailand’s Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat hosted a dinner to celebrate the partnership.

(L-R) Globe Vice President of Site Lifecycle Management Network Group Michelle Ora, Globe Chief Commercial Officer Issa Guevara-Cabreira, Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu, Thailand’s Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat, Skytowers Infra CEO Theerachai Leenabanchong, Globe Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Engineering Joel Agustin, and Skytowers Infra Director of Operations and Business Development Benjamin Zoghi at the Thai Embassy reception.

