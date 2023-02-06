MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Filipinos should take advantage of visa-free travel to Taiwan as it promotes its Manila - Taipei route.

In a statement, the airline said it flies the Manila - Taipei - Manila route daily.

Taiwan has approved visa-free entry for Filipinos to Taiwan until July 31. Travelers can stay for up to 14 days. An official earlier said the visa-free entry can be extended to bolster tourism.

A negative COVID-19 test result as well as proof of vaccination are no longer required for entry to Taiwain, the Gokongwei-led airline said. But those who tested positive before arrival need to defer flights for at least 5 days from their test date, it added.

Taiwan is about a 2-hour flight from the Philippines.

By March, Cebu Pacific said it would restore 100 percent of its pre-pandemic network and capacity. To date, it operates flights to 34 domestic routes and is set to restore all of its 25 international destinations in the first quarter of the year.

RELATED VIDEO