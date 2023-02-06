MANILA - AirAsia Philippines is offering a "Buy 1, Take 1" promo this Valentine's Day for as low as P158 for domestic and P828 for international destinations.

Promo fares will be available from Feb. 6 to 12 while travel period is until Sept. 2023, the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

"We are giving our guests a lot of reasons to fly for love. It's the most wonderful thing in the world, and you can count on AirAsia to bridge the distance for all love-seekers and believers," AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said.

RETURN TO KEY CHINA HUBS

AirAsia Philippines said it is also returning to key economic hubs in China. Between February and March, the airline said it would operate flights flights to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and the special administrative region of Macao.

Starting Feb. 15, AirAsia will operate thrice a week flights to the city of Guangzhou, targeting business travelers. Meanwhile, essential travelers can fly to Shenzhen 4 times weekly, it added.

Passengers flying to these key destinations in China can enjoy a 10 percent discount from Feb. 6 to 12 for travels until March 25, AirAsia said.

Resumption of its flights to Macao, meanwhile, is set on March 2.

“The final piece of the puzzle that will complete the recovery process of the aviation industry is here. Now that China is opening its borders to the world, a new era of tourism, trade and commerce is set to emerge. And as always, AirAsia will be there to ensure our guests the best value deals, as we safely take them to the skies of renewed opportunities," said Isla.

Before the pandemic, Isla said AirAsia Philippines flew over 750,000 guests to and from China.

