Business Mentor: Grow your startup with these marketing strategies

Do you dream of owning your own business? Even with a small capital, you can still become successful as long as you have the qualities of a brilliant entrepreneur.

One of the biggest fears of new entrepreneurs is how to get the word out so people would start flocking to their stores. If you are inexperienced with online strategies, this may hold you back. Here are a few tips on how to let people know about your business without spending as much.

1. Showcase an explainer video about your products and services. You can create a story that touches people’s lives and let them know the importance of what you offer. If you have a website, using an explainer video on your landing page means more traffic which can get people get more intrigued about what you offer.

2. Consider a referral program. People love having freebies, right? And it is a sure way of increasing your customer base for as long as what you can offer is worth their time. For example, suppose you have a salon business. You may inform your existing customers of a free service or a discounted service if they bring in a friend. This technique can quickly build a loyal fanbase, so ensure that your products and services are of high quality all the time.

3. Offline marketing is as helpful as digital marketing. You may think that every marketing strategy should use the digital platform nowadays. However, handing out business cards and brochures during events can still be as effective. Some people may have other things in mind to shop when they go out, but when presented with new products and services, they might consider checking them out and eventually purchasing.



4. Increase brand awareness and engagement through content marketing. People are influenced by what they read on the internet. Besides reading positive reviews from previous customers, clients also want first-hand information about the offered products and services. Customers want to gain knowledge on topics related to the products that they use. For example, if you offer beauty products, your customers would like to know the complete lineup of products and their benefits. Any skin care tips would be helpful, which can also help them choose which specific products to use.

5. Write personalized emails and direct them towards a specific age group or gender. People want to know the latest offers such as new arrival of clothes, anniversary sale, early bird sale, Black Friday Sale. People who receive these emails respond positively.

Take advantage of these tips. You don’t want to miss out on being the next great thing in the coming months!

