MANILA — A number of people on Saturday flocked to Japan Home Centre in Panay, Quezon City to exchange household items with onions for a limited time.

This, as onion prices continue to remain unstable.

Store managers said a piece of onion is equivalent to an P88 worth of item or less, and is only be limited to 3 items per person. The store accepts any size and color of the agricultural product.

The collected onions will be used for their community pantry.

Melissa, one of the customers who supported the campaign, said while her household still has a shortage of onions, she still chose to exchange this for other items.

“Sana puwedeng maraming sibuyas… Kinse (P15) ang isa maliliit lang…. Masaya kasi kahit papaano nakabili kami ng ganitong items,” Melissa told ABS-CBN News.

“Okay naman kahit papaano (i-exchange). Maliliit lang siya, kinse lang siya para sa halagang P88,” she added, saying she wanted to go back.

Another customer said she supports the marketing campaign as this is meant for a community pantry. She admits she could afford onions for now.

Some customers "bought" practical household items, such as chargers, strainers and kitchen utensils.

Mitzi Gamboa, the store’s marketing head, said it is not their intention to earn from the project.

“Since tumataas ang prices ng onions, ang daming taong hindi maka-afford bumili. So we are extending help na lang for the community pantry… Everyone can get naman,” Gamboa said.

“Hindi namin goal kumita for this campaign. Way of helping to the people lalo na tumataas ang prices ng mga goods,” she added.

The store’s campaign will end at 8 p.m. Saturday. Products will be available until supplies last.

Japan Home’s community pantry for onions will be set up outside their Panay store on Feb. 8, Gamboa said.