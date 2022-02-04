Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday said he will prioritize generating more non-tax revenues, thereby lessening the need to impose more taxes to fund his programs if elected in May.

"Dapat, 'yung non-tax revenue income, palakasin natin para hindi lamang dun sa tax revenue magre-rely ang bansa," Pacquiao said at the Panata Sa Bayan Presidential Forum.

Non-tax revenues come from collections in relation to direct services of government agencies to the public, as well as those generated from the government’s regulatory and investment activities.

Pacquiao said non-tax revenues only account for six percent of the government's income annually.

"Kailangan po, baligtad. Dapat ang ating gobyerno mag-rely doon sa non-tax revenue income, at hindi lamang sa tax revenue income para hindi po tayo magtaas nang magtaas ng taxes, resulting to mahal masyado yung mga bilihin ng ating bansa at ang mga tao na naghihirap lalong maghirap," he said.

He stressed that the income being generated from taxes is not enough to fund most government projects forcing the government to resort to loans.

This will be one of his agenda if he gets elected to the presidency, he said.

"Pinakamalaking concern talaga natin, mas malaki ang ginagastos natin kaysa kinikita ng ating bansa. Lumiliit pa yung kita ng ating bansa dahil sa korapsyon," he said.

The Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department, a think tank of the House of Representatives, noted in April last year that total non-tax revenues consistently grew from P215.4 billion in 2016, to P351.3 billion in 2020.

It noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, non-tax revenues increased by 13.5 percent.

As a share to total revenues, non-tax revenues dropped from 9.8 percent in 2016 to 9.0 percent in 2017, and improved to 12.3 percent in 2020, the CPBRD said.