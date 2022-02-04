MANILA- Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Friday said he is ready to face the charges recommended against him by the Senate regarding the Malampaya deal.

A Senate resolution earlier in the day recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against Cusi and other energy officials for alleged corruption, gross neglect of duty, and misconduct.

Senate Energy Committee Chairman Sen. Win Gatchalian transmitted the Senate resolution plus its annexes to the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday.

This stems from the controversial buyout of the Malampaya gas field by business tycoon Dennis Uy, a major contributor to President Duterte's campaign in 2016.

On Wednesday, Gatchalian urged Cusi and other energy officials to resign.

"I am elated that I now have the chance to be given my day in court," Cusi said in a statement.

"I assure everyone that I am ready to face any and all charges brought against me in the proper forum," he added.

Cusi also reiterated that the deals were legal and aboveboard, and claimed that the committee hearing against him was politicized.

"I am prepared to explain and prove that all of the actions of the Department of Energy regarding the sale and transfer of shares of Malampaya are legal, aboveboard and in accordance with the powers and mandate of the Department," he said.

"It is evident that the hearings were merely intended to force me out of office in order to frustrate and invalidate what are legally binding transactions involving ownership of shares of Malampaya contractors," Cusi added.

A graft complaint was filed before the Ombudsman least year against Uy and Cusi over the matter.

The complainants alleged that anomalies in the Malampaya Project, which supplies 40% of the energy needs of Luzon, resulted “to a minimum of over P21 billion to 42 billion in total losses to the government.”

Cusi and other respondents allegedly conspired to give unwarranted benefits and advantage to Uy’s Udenna Corp in the sale of Chevron’s share and transfer of rights in the Malampaya Project.

Aside from purchasing Chevron’s 45% share in Malampaya, Uy’s subsidiary also bought Shell’s 45% share — a move that was later halted when state-owned Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corporation (PNOC-EC) withheld its consent for the Shell deal last December following the backlash surrounding the controversy.

Uy and Udenna officials say the Malampaya deal was a “strictly private transaction” and did not violate any law.

