Nike pivots to 'hands-free' shoes with FlyEase launch

The Nike GO FlyEase has a patent-pending bi-stable hinge and midsole tensioner that allow for hands-free entry. Photo from Nike.

MANILA — Just bolt right in your shoes with minimal hand use.

American athlete apparel maker Nike has released its first mostly "hands-free" sneakers, in a bid to revolutionize footwear that will be easier to get into.

Nike's "GO FlyEase" aimed to expand its selection of easy on and off shoes, catering to people always on the go and professional athletes, according to the brand's website.

The technology behind the shoes involve a "bi-stable hinge" which allows for the shoe's smooth motion, enabling it to be "secure in fully open and fully closed states."

The recently launched shoes also features the Nike GO FlyEase midsole tensioner. The tensioner's "unique flexibility" assists in charging an action for an easier way of shoe-wearing.

Some netizens hailed the hands-free shoes as a first for people with disabilities, most especially to those who have difficulty in doing physical tasks.

FlyEase is available in 3 models for now: Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next%, AirMax 90, and VaporMax.

The newly-launched shoes cost between $108 to $200, and is yet to be available in the Philippines.

Nike said the FlyEase line is initially available "via invite" for selected Nike Members.

It will be available for wider release later this year, Nike said.

RELATED VIDEO: