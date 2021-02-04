Mitsubishi firms to engage in Philippine geothermal power generation

The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2017. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters/File

MANILA - Two group companies of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. have won an order for an environmentally friendly binary cycle power generation system to be installed at a geothermal power plant on Luzon island in the Philippines.

Mitsubishi Heavy said Wednesday that Turboden S.p.A., based in Lombardy, Italy, will supply 29-megawatt generation equipment while Mitsubishi Power Ltd. of Yokohama will lend operational support at the Palayan plant run by Energy Development Corporation.

The new system is expected to become operational by the end of 2022 and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 72,200 tons annually by making effective use of brine from an existing flash-type geothermal power plant, Mitsubishi Heavy said.

