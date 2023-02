Starbucks profit rises despite hit from China

The logo of coffee chain Starbucks at the Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore, 28 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON/FILE

NEW YORK, United States - Starbucks reported higher quarterly profits, fueled by solid North American growth that compensated for continued weakness in China due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The big coffee chain's results were a study in contrast between its two main markets, with North American comparable sales jumping 10 percent and China comparable sales slumping 29 percent.

The results in the United States reflected a lift from "strategic" price increases that helped offset the impact of increased spending on wages and employee benefits.

Acting Chief Executive Howard Schultz described the results as strong in light of "challenging global consumer and inflationary environments, a soft quarter for retail overall and the unprecedented, Covid-related headwinds that unfolded in China in Q1."

Overall, profits rose 4.8 percent from the year-ago period to $855.2 million in the fiscal first quarter ending January 1. Revenues increased 8.2 percent to $8.7 billion.

The profits translated into earnings per share of 75 cents, a bit below analyst estimates.

Shares fell 2.4 percent to $106.57 in after-hours trading.

