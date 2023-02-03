Watch more News on iWantTFC

The property sector is seen to benefit from the continued reopening of the economy, return to office mandates and increasing foreign investments and expansions, Colliers International Research Director Joey Bondoc said Friday.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) sites, for example, are occupying more spaces not only in the National Capital Region but also in the provinces, Bondoc told ANC. The growing number of offices is also boosting the residential market, he added.

With the expansion to the provinces, major developers are also investing in other areas such as Zamboanga, Iligan, Pampanga and Iloilo, among others, he said.

"There are major developers expanding because they are expecting more investments, more Foreign Direct Investments here," he said.

The administration's active stance in inviting foreign investors is also seen to benefit the industrial space, he said.