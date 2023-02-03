PTAA opens travel expo; offers deals to boost tourism

The Travel Expo 2023 opens its doors to the public on February 3, 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. The 30th Travel Expo, with over 300 exhibitors and 700 booths on display in two floors, is banking on the interest of the people who want to travel as the restrictions under the Covid-19 pandemic are lifted in destination countries. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The tourism industry is expected to benefit from the resurgence of travel in the country as the economy continues to reopen as the Philippines' annual travel expo opens.

“Our business is flourishing and getting stronger. With all of this great development, it is an indication that our business is finally getting back to its pre-pandemic level. We are almost there,” , Philippine Travel Agencies Association or PTAA Chairperson Michelle Taylan said Friday.

The annual Travel Tour Expo organized by the PTAA opened on Friday. It is targeting about 80,000 to 100,000 foot traffic in its 3-day run.

More than 300 exhibitors have set up booths offering travel deals and packages, both local and international.

Exhibitors range from travel agencies, hotels, resorts, local tourism offices, embassies, airlines, cruise liners, travel insurance companies, theme park operators, tour operators, and retailers of travel-related goods.

A number of national tourism offices are also present to promote their sites, services, products and heritage.

Among the dignitaries present on opening day was Representative Peiyung Hsu of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines who visited the booth of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau that features elements including Ximending's Rainbow Six Crossing, Taipei 101's night view, and Alishan Forest Railway, and Hydrangea Season in Wuling Farm.

The 30th PTAA Travel Tour Expo will run from Feb. 3 to 5 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Feb. 4 and up to 6 p.m. on Feb. 5.

In his recorded video message during the opening program, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. congratulated the PTAA, saying the tourism industry is now “poised to recover its vibrancy prior to the pandemic."