MANILA -- Cebu Pacific on Friday announced it is offering a one-way base fare promo for as low as P88 for select international and domestic destinations.

Booking for the promo fares is from Feb. 3 until Feb. 7 while the travel period is from July 1, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2024, the airline said.

Plan mo ba to fly to your FEBorite destination later? Then this #CEBSeatSale is for you! Fly for as low as P88 (one-way base fare, exclusive of fees & surcharges) to select local and intl routes from July 1, 2023-Jan 31, 2024. Book now until Feb 7, 2023! https://t.co/QPcrix8evf pic.twitter.com/FARvw0Jrrz — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) February 3, 2023

Sale seats, however, are exclusive of fees and surcharges, Cebu Pacific said.

The Gokongwei-led carrier earlier said it would restore its pre-pandemic capacity by March. Since December 2022, it has been operating 92 percent, it said.

For 2023, the airline said it has allocated P42 billion for its capital expenditures, mainly for aircraft-related expenses. Cebu Pacific said it expects 10 brand-new Airbus NEO deliveries this year.

RELATED VIDEO: