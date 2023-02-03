Home  >  Business

Amazon quarterly sales rise to $149 billion, beating expectations

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Feb 03 2023 08:29 AM

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/business/04/05/20220405-amazon-epa-efe.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Online shopping giant Amazon posted better than expected sales numbers for the last quarter of 2022, saying it beat the headwinds of a gloomy economy by reining in costs.

The company said global sales rose by nine percent in the fourth quarter to $149.2 billion, but its share price slid by four percent in after-hours trading over the company's careful outlook for 2023.

