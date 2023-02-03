Amazon quarterly sales rise to $149 billion, beating expectations
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Feb 03 2023 08:29 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Online shopping giant Amazon posted better than expected sales numbers for the last quarter of 2022, saying it beat the headwinds of a gloomy economy by reining in costs.
The company said global sales rose by nine percent in the fourth quarter to $149.2 billion, but its share price slid by four percent in after-hours trading over the company's careful outlook for 2023.
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Promo, tech, e-commerce
- /video/business/02/03/23/mwss-water-resource-management-office-wrmo-ferdinand-marcos-jr-water-supply-water-treatment
- /sports/02/03/23/embiid-morant-named-nba-all-star-reserves
- /entertainment/02/03/23/year-of-beyonce-musics-elite-head-to-the-grammys
- /life/02/03/23/annabelle-mcdonnell-off-to-vietnam-for-miss-charm-2023
- /business/02/03/23/return-to-office-foreign-investments-a-boon-to-property-sector-colliers