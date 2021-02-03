Unilab to distribute Covovax vaccine to private sector employees via Faberco deal

Woman holds vials labeled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" over dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. Dado Ruvic/Reuters/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

MANILA - Unilab Inc. will be in charge of the distribution of Covovax vaccines against COVID-19 to private sector employees including essential and health workers, under its tie-up with an authorized vaccine distributor in the country, the company said.

Unilab and Faberco Life Sciences, Inc. recently signed an agreement for the distribution of Covovax in the Philippines.

Still subject to state approvals, the deal authorizes Unilab to distribute Covovax to workers in the private sector, while Faberco remains as the main distributor of the said vaccines in the Philippines.

"The vaccines will be made available to the private sector, especially hospitals and essential industries, with the condition that they be made available at no cost to their employees, and, depending on the company’s financial capability, also to their employees’ families and their selected communities," said Jose Maria Ochave, senior vice president for Social Partnerships of Unilab.

"This initiative is not for a business purpose but to help the country secure more vaccine allocations," he added.

The partnership is subject to approvals of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the Department of Health, the Emergency Use Application evaluation by the Philippine Vaccine Expert Panel, and the Philippine Food and Drug Administration.

Covovax vaccine was developed by Novavax and manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII).

SII last month signed a term sheet with the Philippine government to secure 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax.

Faberco earlier said Covovax will be available locally by the third quarter of this year and will be used to inoculate 15 million vulnerable and poor Filipinos.

