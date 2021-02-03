Cold weather wilts flower supply as demand rises with Valentine's nearing

Flowers for sales at a shop in Dangwa in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The cold weather in the Cordillera region is affecting the supply of flowers in Metro Manila even as demand picks up with Valentine’s Day nearing.

Weather bureau PAGASA said the Northeast monsoon or amihan is pushing temperatures to in the Philippines and the cold weather was likely to last until the weekend.

Farmers have said that flowers, particularly roses are not able to fully bloom and some have been damaged by the cold weather.

Flower vendors at the Dangwa market in Manila said the cold weather has already affected supplies of roses from Baguio.

“Dati kasi siguro sampung truck ang dumarating. Ngayon, tatlo, apat. Kaya medyo short ang supply, lalo na sa mga roses. Pag ganyan po, pag magtuloy-tuloy po na konti ang supply ng roses natin, posible po itong mag taas,” said Lloyd Casyao, a flower vendor at Dangwa.

(Before, there were probably 10 trucks delivering, but now there’s just 3 or 4. This is why our supply of roses is short. If this continues, prices may rise.)

Other stores in the Dangwa area said prices for Baguio roses have already gone up to P50 per stem from P25 to P35 pesos earlier.

Vendors said they also sell imported flowers, but these are more expensive than local flowers.

Quoted prices for imported roses from China are at P100 per stem, while Ecuadorian roses are at P250 each.

Meanwhile, bouquets with a dozen roses start at P1,000 each for Baguio roses, P1,500 for China roses, and P3,000 for Ecuadorian roses.

Saul Molla, CEO and founder of Flowerstore.ph said prices are only going to go up as Valentine’s day approaches, not just because of supply problems, but also because of demand.

Molla sees demand for the entire flower business spiking 40 to 50 percent this Valentine's season.

FLOWER DELIVERIES GO ONLINE

Because of quarantine restrictions and due to worries over COVID-19, many flower retailers have opted to do online selling.

Casyao said that before the pandemic, they used to get most of their sales from walk-in customers. But now, he gets most of his sales from social media.

“Mas convenient na sa online sila bumili, kasi halos pareho lang ang price. Kung tutusin, free delivery pa, kung makakapag-avail sila,“ said Casyao.

(It’s more convenient to buy online because prices are almost the same. There’s even free delivery if they avail of it.)

The higher demand for online flower deliveries is also leading to a hiring boom.

“To cope with bigger demand this year, we are hiring 500 extra people, in order to do this, we have partnered with Gawad Kalinga,” said Molla.

Flowerstore.ph has also hired over 600 riders to ensure that orders get delivered all across the Metro Manila.

“And we are very happy to be able to provide jobs,” Molla said.

Molla said for now the jobs are for the Valentine’s day campaign, but he expects the same workers to be back when Mother’s day rolls around in May.

Online demand has also surged for other gifts that last longer than roses. Businessman Ponch Canoy of online gift services C’est Ca Philippines said demand has shot up for balloons and other creative gifts.

“Siguro, I guess nga yung mga tao nasa bahay, nagpapadala, you’d rather send something that lasts long and pwedeng pang photo op, ipo-post mo. Uso yan ngayon,” Canoy said.

(Maybe, I guess people at home, those sending gifts would rather send something that lasts long and you can use for photo ops you will post, That’s the trend these days.)

Casyao also said they have included other items in their product line up such as balloons and stuffed toys, to attract more customers online.

Flower and gift store owners advise the public to book their gift and flower deliveries early, or face skyhigh prices for last minute orders.