Cebu Pacific offers P88 seat sale anew for flights to Boracay, Coron, Bohol, Cebu

A Cebu Pacific plane. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering flights for as low as P88 this February to select domestic and international destinations.

One-way flights to Boracay, Coron in Palawan, Bohol, and Cebu can be availed for only P88.

Flights to Osaka can be as low as P899, while Hong Kong, Singapore or Taipei can be availed at P999.

Seoul (Incheon) flights can be booked as low as P1,099, while Nagoya or Tokyo (Narita) can be at P1,299.

Travelers shall book flights from Feb. 1 to 7 to get the discount.

Travel period is from Feb. 1 to Dec. 31 for domestic, and Mar. 1 to May 31 for international.

Cebu Pacific is offering antigen tests for its passengers for P700 while RT-PCR tests can be for as low as P3,300 via its three partner laboratories, namely PADL, Health Metrics Inc, and Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc.

Passengers can book testing appointments via the “Testing Options” tab, the airline said.

